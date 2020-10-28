

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Airplane giant Boeing Co. (BA) Wednesday announced plans to create 250,000 job in Canada.



Through five new agreements Boeing and its Canadian aerospace partners are preparing to deliver C$61 billion and nearly 250,000 jobs to the Canadian economy.



'Canada is one of Boeing's most enduring partners and has continuously demonstrated that they have a robust and capable industry supporting both our commercial and defence businesses,' said Charles 'Duff' Sullivan, Boeing Canada managing director. 'The large scale and scope of these Canadian projects reinforces Boeing's commitment to Canada and gives us an opportunity to build on our motto of promises made, promises kept.'



According to new data and projections from economists at Ottawa-based Doyletech Corp., the total economic benefits to Canada and its workforce for the acquisition of the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will last for at least 40 years and benefit all regions thanks to billions of dollars in economic growth.



'At a time when Canada is working toward recovery efforts coming out of the pandemic, a Super Hornet selection would provide exactly the boost that we need,' said Rick Clayton, economist at Doyletech Corp. 'Boeing and its Super Hornet industry partners have a long track record of delivering economic growth to Canada, which gave us the confidence that our data and detailed projections are extremely accurate.'



Boeing's five partners are CAE, L3Harris Technologies, Peraton Canada, Raytheon Canada Ltd and GE Canada Aviation.



