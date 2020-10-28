

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



-Earnings: -$79.37 million in Q3 vs. -$25.52 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.80 in Q3 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.63 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $439.74 million in Q3 vs. $497.65 million in the same period last year.



