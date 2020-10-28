

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $325.59 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $589.88 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Welltower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352.61 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to $1.04 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $352.61 Mln. vs. $426.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



