

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $527.25 million, or $7.07 per share. This compares with $391.29 million, or $5.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $3.21 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $527.25 Mln. vs. $391.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.07 vs. $5.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.19 -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.



