

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Data from an ongoing phase 2 study assessing the efficacy and safety of Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) bamlanivimab in the COVID-19 outpatient setting shows that the treatment may be effective in treating the deadly virus.



The study focused on ambulatory COVID-19 patients being treated in the outpatient setting, whose symptoms did not require hospitalization at the time of enrollment.



Data from the BLAZE-1 study show bamlanivimab may be effective in treating COVID-19 by reducing viral load, symptoms and the risk of hospitalization in patients recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19.



'The publication of these data in a peer-reviewed journal adds to the growing body of evidence for the potential utility for neutralizing antibodies as therapeutics for people recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19, particularly high-risk patients,' said Ajay Nirula, vice president of immunology at Lilly and co-first author of the study. 'These data show bamlanivimab may be effective in treating COVID-19 by reducing viral load, symptoms and the risk of hospitalization in outpatients.'



These data were submitted as part of Lilly's request for an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for bamlanivimab in higher-risk patients who have been recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19.



BLAZE-1 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of bamlanivimab alone or in combination with a second antibody for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting.



The study is ongoing with additional treatment arms. Across all treatment arms, the trial will enroll over 800 participants.



