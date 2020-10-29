

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Traton Group said it expects a sharp decline in sales volumes worldwide in fiscal year 2020 due to the market down turn.



But, the company expects a further recovery of business activities at the end of 2020, subject to a further increase in the number of COVID-19 pandemic infections and the related countermeasures taken by the respective countries as well as possible effects on our production and supply chains.



The company also expects a positive impact on the overall result for the rest of the year, with the fourth quarter of 2020 showing the usual pattern of seasonality towards the end of the year.



For 2020, the company expects a significant reduction in its sales compared to the previous year. It expects an operating return on sales between -1 % and +1%.



