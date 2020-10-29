

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN Group (MAGOF.PK) said it anticipates a substantial decline in its sales revenue in fiscal year 2020 compared with the previous year. Operating loss is expected to be between 550 million euros and 750 million euros, causing the operating return on sales to deteriorate drastically compared with the previous year.



For 2020, Unit sales at MAN Truck & Bus are expected to decline sharply, with sales revenue down substantially on the prior-year figure. Operating loss of between 450 million euros and 650 million euros is expected.



Unit sales at MAN Latin America will decline substantially, with a very sharp decrease in annual sales revenue. An operating loss is also expected for this segment, resulting in a sharp deterioration in the operating return on sales.



