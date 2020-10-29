

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK), on Thursday, reported fiscal 2020 group net loss of EUR 315 million or EUR 2.16 per share compared to a profit of EUR 665 million or $4.56 per share last year.



Underlying net profit was EUR 306 million or EUR 2.10 per share versus EUR 765 million or EUR 5.25 per share earned a year ago.



Revenue for the year 2020 declined 12% to EUR 19.3 billion from EUR 21.9 billion generated in the prior year period.



Looking forward, the company said it sees an improvement in first half of fiscal 2021 relative to the second half of fiscal 2020, with an organic decline between 20% and 25%.



