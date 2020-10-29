

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index improved to -7 in October from -11 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence rose to 90.1 in October from 87.1 in September.



The confidence index in the construction sector rose to -9 in October from -7 in the previous month.



The morale in the services sector was -14 in October, same as seen in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index fell to 11 in October from 12 in the prior month.



