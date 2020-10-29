

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic (FTC.L) reported that Group trading is broadly in line against the same period to date of the previous year.



The company noted that it remained fully operational throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and all office-based employees returned to the office during the summer months.



Meanwhile, Filtronic's core engineering developments remain on track against its respective 'milestone delivery plans and positive customer feedback' has been received on the progress and quality of the developments, despite the disruption in the macro-environment.



