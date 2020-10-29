

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported third quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 126.7 million euros compared to 9.3 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 14.7 percent compared to 1.4 percent.



Third quarter net sales was up 35.7 percent year on year (net of currency effects) to 862.5 million euros. Order intake increased by 13.0 percent (net of currency effects) to 747.8 million euros.



Dräger expects to generate net sales growth in the mid- to upper range of the forecast corridor of 14 to 22 percent in fiscal 2020. The company projects a full-year EBIT margin in the mid- to upper range of the forecast corridor of 7 to 11 percent.



For fiscal 2021, Dräger expects net sales volume and earnings to be lower than the levels recorded in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

