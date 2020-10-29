

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in September.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed decreased by 54,000 or 2.5 percent from the previous month to 1.97 million. Compared to last year, unemployment increased by 635,000 or 48.1 percent.



In the third quarter, the number of persons in employment was down by 48,000, or 0.1 percent, from the previous quarter.



The Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue October unemployment data at 4.55 am ET. The number of jobless claims is seen falling 5,000 versus September's decline of 8,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de