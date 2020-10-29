

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese IT and network technologies provider NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to owners of the parent fell to 11.00 billion yen or 41.53 yen per share, from last year's 29.1 billion yen or 112.30 yen per share.



Adjusted attributable net profit was 16.6 billion yen or 62.58 yen per basic share, compared to 34.3 billion yen or 132.11 yen per basic share last year.



Operating profit for the period fell 57.4 percent to 19.97 billion yen.



For the half year, revenue totaled 1.31 trillion yen, down 9.2 percent from 1.45 trillion yen reported last year.



Looking ahead, for the year ending March 31, 2021, the company continues to expect attributable net profit of 90 billion yen, adjusted net profit of 99 billion yen, on revenues of 3.03 trillion yen.



