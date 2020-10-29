

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is nearing a deal to buy Inphi Corp. (IPHI) for about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Marvell will reportedly pay 60% of the acquisition in stock, with the rest in cash. The companies could announce a deal as soon as Thursday, assuming the talks don't fall apart.



In Thursday pre-market trading, IPHI was trading at $152.00, up $41.03 or 36.97 percent.



On Tuesday, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) agreed to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion.



