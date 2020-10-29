

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices continued to fall in October, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 0.4 percent drop posted in September. Prices have been falling since April.



Likewise, the decline in the harmonized index of consumer prices deepened to 1 percent from 0.6 percent. Prices were expected to fall 0.6 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent versus a 1 percent rise in the same period last year.



At the same time, the HICP climbed 0.3 percent, following a 0.4 percent increase a month ago. Final data is due on November 13.



