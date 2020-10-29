

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $603 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $527 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $3.18 billion from $3.01 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $603 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.81



