

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $128.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $91.1 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $182.2 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.87 billion from $2.00 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $182.2 Mln. vs. $212.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.87 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $7.5 - $7.6 Bln



