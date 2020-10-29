

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $464.4 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $498.6 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $996.9 million or $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.01 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $996.9 Mln. vs. $861.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.23 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



