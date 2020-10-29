

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $5.12 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $280 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $5.12 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



