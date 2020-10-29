

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS):



-Earnings: $133.3 million in Q3 vs. -$107.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.79 in Q3 vs. -$2.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $164.8 million or $3.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.25 per share -Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q3 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de