

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



-Earnings: -$50.1 million in Q3 vs. $111.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q3 vs. $0.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$47.8 million or -$0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.60 per share -Revenue: $0.60B in Q3 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.



