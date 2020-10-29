

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated again in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.5 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 3.2 percent.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.1 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.43 percent in October, following a 0.39 percent increase in the previous month.



Owner-occupied housing cost rose 0.6 percent monthly in October, and prices for food and drinks increased 1.0 percent.



