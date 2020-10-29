

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):



-Earnings: $342.8 million in Q3 vs. -$402.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.58 in Q3 vs. -$1.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $350.8 million or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.02 per share -Revenue: $2.75 billion in Q3 vs. $2.84 billion in the same period last year.



