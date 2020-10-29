

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $62.21 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $13.07 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $209.76 million from $204.97 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.21 Mln. vs. $13.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $209.76 Mln vs. $204.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $221 - $230 Mln



