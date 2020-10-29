

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in October, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -24.6 in October from -26.6 in September. This was the highest since March.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to -14.0 in October from -15.3 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale rose to -10.7 from -12.0 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -4.8 in October and the confidence measure in the services sector rose to -14.2.



The three months moving average consumer confidence rose to -25.5 in October from -26.3 in September.



The economic climate indicator was zero in October from -0.5 in the preceding month.



