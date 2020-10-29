

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $166.06 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $92.13 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.08 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.23 billion from $7.08 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $162.08 Mln. vs. $154.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $7.23 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.57 - $2.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.45 - $8.05 Bln



