

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $348 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $3.43 billion from $3.37 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.



