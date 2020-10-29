

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $643.2 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $545.9 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $602.7 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.60 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $602.7 Mln. vs. $521.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q3): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



