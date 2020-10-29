

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said, for the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be $2.79 to $2.81 or up 13%-14%. The company now expects approximately 11% full year 2020 sales growth (previously 9-10%) and approximately 9% organic sales growth (previously 7-8%). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.82. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be $0.50-$0.52 per share excluding the acquisition earn-out adjustment. The anticipated sales growth is approximately 9%, while organic sales are expected to rise approximately 8%. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.55.



Third quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 6.1% to $0.70. On average, 17 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter.



Third quarter net sales grew 13.9% to $1.24 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.2 billion, for the quarter. Organic sales grew 9.9% driven by a volume increase of 10.2%.



