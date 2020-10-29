Subscription revenues of $1,091 million in Q3 2020, representing 31% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency.Subscription revenues of $1,091 million in Q3 2020, representing 31% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency 41 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value in Q3 2020 1,012 total customers with over $1 million in annual contract value Company raises full-year guidance Santa Clara - ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the digital workflow company making work...

