

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) reported third quarter earnings per common share of $0.93 compared to $0.38, previous year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $343.6 million from $311.6 million, last year.



Third quarter revenues declined year-on-year to $1.13 billion from $1.35 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion, for the quarter.



