

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - AIDA Cruises, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), said that it will temporarily pause its cruises for November, cancelling all voyages planned between October 31 and November 30.



The move comes after the Federal Government of Germany has decided to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.



AIDA Cruises said it will continue to observe its enhanced protocols to protect the health of guests and will closely monitor the further development of the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de