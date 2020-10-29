

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share decreased to $0.73 from $0.79, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $442 million compared to $455 million, previous year.



Third quarter revenue declined to $5.65 billion from $5.93 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.3 billion, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

