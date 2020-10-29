

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp.'s (INCY) ruxolitinib cream showed clinically meaningful improvements in patient-reported quality of life assessments, as per its phase 3 TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 atopic dermatitis studies results.



The studies evaluate ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.



The overall safety profile of ruxolitinib cream was consistent with previously reported data, with no new safety signals observed in the pooled analysis, the company said in a statement.



The new, pooled data reinforce that treatment with ruxolitinib cream resulted in a rapid, substantial and sustained reduction in itch; and improved the extent and severity of AD as measured by the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) and Scoring Atopic Dermatitis assessment tools.



The results also demonstrated improvement in patient-reported perceptions of sleep quality, sleep depth and restoration associated with sleep as measured by the PROMIS Short Form-Sleep Disturbance (8b) questionnaire. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that may result in decreased quality of life for patients; attributable in part to sleep disturbances resulting from intense and persistent itch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INCYTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de