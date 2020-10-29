

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) reported that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to the company rose to $294.4 million or $4.71 per share from $248.6 million or $3.96 per share in the prior year.



But, total revenues for the quarter declined to $1.32 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.76 per share and revenues of $1.27 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

