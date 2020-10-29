

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Cooler Screens, a Chicago-based tech company making digital screens for refrigerated doors, has inked a multi-year contract with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).



Through the partnership, Cooler Screens will work with Microsoft to scale the delivery of its immersive digital media and merchandising platform hosted on Microsoft Azure to retailers and product brands.



'We are thrilled to collaborate with an industry leader like Microsoft to drive innovation in retail and build the largest in-store digital media platform in the world,' said Greg Wasson, co-founder and chairman of Cooler Screens. 'We are changing the way consumers shop for the better, and this collaboration not only gives us the capabilities to implement our strategy but also gives us immediate massive scale.'



Cooler Screens' displays use IoT and sensors both inside and outside the refrigerator to track inventory and product placing. Cooler Screens' solution is currently used in more than 50 Walgreens locations. With the new partnership, the company plans to expand into 2,500 Walgreens stores across the US in 2021.



'Retailers today are looking to use digital technology to transform their businesses and redefine the shopping experience for customers,' said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. 'Through the power of Microsoft Azure, companies like Cooler Screens are meeting this important need by bringing immersive digital experience to brick and mortar stores.'



Brands including MillerCoors, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Chobani, Tyson Foods and Monster Energy currently advertise with Cooler Screens.



