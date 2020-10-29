

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $21.47 billion from $17.65 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.85 Bln. vs. $6.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.71 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $21.47 Bln vs. $17.65 Bln last year.



