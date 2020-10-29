

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $206.7 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $151.1 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $236.4 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.29 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $236.4 Mln. vs. $164.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de