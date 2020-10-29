

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $9.72 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $12.44 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $151.29 million from $155.98 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $151.29 Mln vs. $155.98 Mln last year.



