-Earnings: -$7.28 million in Q3 vs. -$8.04 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$3.48 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.18 per share -Revenue: $211.91 million in Q3 vs. $235.77 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $840 Mln



