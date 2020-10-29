

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):



-Earnings: -$593 million in Q3 vs. $49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.04 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $47 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $527 million in Q3 vs. $636 million in the same period last year.



