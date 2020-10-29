

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$18.86 million in Q3 vs. -$17.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.44 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.56 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $61.51 million in Q3 vs. $64.15 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.18) to $(-0.16) Next quarter revenue guidance: $58.9 to $59.9 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $250.5 to $251.5 Mln



