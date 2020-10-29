

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $82.0 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $20.7 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 51.9% to $4.48 billion from $9.32 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20.7 Mln. vs. $50.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $4.48 Bln vs. $9.32 Bln last year.



