

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $101.96 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $77.81 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $623.53 million from $542.21 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $101.96 Mln. vs. $77.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.58 vs. $2.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q2): $623.53 Mln vs. $542.21 Mln last year.



