

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) announced that its CEO Elmar Degenhart has informed about his intention to resign for reasons of immediately necessary preventive health care, effective November 30, 2020.



Degenhart has been CEO of the company since August 12, 2009 and is currently in his third term. Elmar Degenhart has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his Executive Board mandate and his contract, which would have run until August 11, 2024.



Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle plan to convene the Supervisory Board shortly to decide on Degenhart's successor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONTINENTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de