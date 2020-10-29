

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $63.72 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $56.75 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.73 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $759.15 million from $701.28 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $66.73 Mln. vs. $64.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $759.15 Mln vs. $701.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.92



