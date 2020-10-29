

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $28.66 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $36.52 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.38 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $936.23 million from $823.72 million last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $151.38 Mln. vs. $136.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $936.23 Mln vs. $823.72 Mln last year.



