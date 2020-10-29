

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $667 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.1% to $1.54 billion from $0.95 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $697 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.64 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q3): $1.54 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de