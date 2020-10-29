

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR):



-Earnings: -$37.37 million in Q3 vs. $49.83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.13 million or $1.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q3 vs. $0.81 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.850 - $3.875 Bln



