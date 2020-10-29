

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.87 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $11.01 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.33 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $295.28 million from $290.84 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.33 Mln. vs. $30.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $295.28 Mln vs. $290.84 Mln last year.



